Community Calendar

Christmas Events at Faith Presbyterian Church

HUBER HEIGHTS — The community is invited to join in Christmas celebration at Faith Presbyterian Church at 5555 Chambersburg Road. The Choir Cantata will take place on December 17 at 10:30 AM. Services on Christmas Eve Day will be at 10:30 AM and on Christmas Eve, open house with punch and cookies will be at 6:30-7:15 PM followed by a candle light service at 7:30PM. The pastor at Faith is Rev. Maggie Gillespie and the phone number is 233-0873.

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

HUBER HIEGHTS — The Knights of Columbus #4424 is hosting a Fish Fry the third Friday of each month from September thru May. The next one is Friday, December 15, 2017 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage, Hot Dogs and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including French Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; and under 5 Free. $38 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. All are welcome.

Live Nativity at Fulton Farms

TROY — A live Nativity will be held at Fulton Farms December 19-23 from 12-8 p.m. with musical performances from 6:30-7 p.m. each evening. A special performance will be held on Dec. 23. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided. The live Nativity is presented by the Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Fulton Farms is located at 2393 Ohio 202 in Troy.

Cancer Companions

HUBER HEIGHTS – Are you are someone you know is suffering from the chaos of cancer? Do you feel alone during your journey? If so, Cancer Companions is here for you. Cancer Companions is a program that provides moral and spiritual support to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, family members, and friends. This program is designed to help those affected by cancer see God throughout their journey. To register or gain additional information contact Pastor Latoya at 937.236.5970 or latoyawsulphurgrove.org.

Brandt UMC seeks volunteers

TIPP CITY – Brandt United Methodist Church, located at 6805 East State Route 40, Tipp City, Oh 45321, is in need of a few volunteers to help with our music ministry. We are a small church that radiates a family-oriented atmosphere. The congregation enjoys singing hymns, gospel, and some contemporary songs. We are in need of three vocalists, a drummer, a pianist, and a guitar player to play during our worship service. Service began at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 11:30 a.m. We’re seeking volunteer that can fulfill these positions from August through the end of December (Note: we are sensitive to all volunteer scheduling needs). If you or anyone you know would be interested in using their musical gifts to bring meaningful worship to our church, please contact Pastor Latoya 937.361.5243 or rev.latoya@gmail.com.

FISH Food Pantry seeks phone volunteers

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights FISH Food Pantry is in desperate need of volunteers who live in Huber Heights to take phone calls. We have two people on any one day taking phone calls from home to help people wanting to make an appointment to come to the pantry. Time ranges from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. Volunteers can work as little or as much as they would like, but generally take at least two mornings a month. We would like to continue to serve as many people as we can, but if we don’t get more volunteers, we may need to reduce our hours. Please call Jean Wallingford at 667-0276.

Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church serves the purpose of standing alongside to support those who have encountered an indirect or significant loss in their lives. This ministry focuses on caring, loving, and encouraging each person through their grief journey. We have group meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.

The Grief Ministry team will be hosting the afternoon (1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) grief sessions at the YMCA in Huber Heights. The evening (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) sessions will remain at the church.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

