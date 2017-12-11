Wayne students thank Veterans

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School students in Ms. Eldridge and Mr. Yane’s classes wrote thank you letters for Veterans’ Day. Ms. Eldridge took all of the cards and letters to the last Honor Flight, the group that flies veterans to D.C. to see their monuments for free. The letters were placed in the “Mail Call” envelopes the vets received on their flight back from D.C.

Ms. Eldridge and Mrs. McCallister are frequently volunteers in the evening at the welcome home ceremony at the airport. Wayne ROTC is always involved in the home coming ceremony as well.

Students at Wayne High School wrote thank-you letters to veteran’s that were given to veterans on the most recent Honor Flight. Pictured back row left to right is Brooke Oda, Nisha Page, Taleeyah Painter; front row is Tatyana Noaks. Students at Wayne High School wrote thank-you letters to veteran’s that were given to veterans on the most recent Honor Flight. Pictured back row left to right is Brooke Oda, Nisha Page, Taleeyah Painter; front row is Tatyana Noaks. Contributed photo