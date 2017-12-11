Posted on by

Police from around region honor Crouse

Staff report

Police officers from agencies all around the Miami Valley honored Huber Heights Police Sergeant Frank Crouse during his funeral on Monday. Crouse died unexpectedly last week. He served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 in many capacities including Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Crouse was also a US Army Veteran.

Police officers from agencies all around the Miami Valley honored Huber Heights Police Sergeant Frank Crouse during his funeral on Monday. Crouse died unexpectedly last week. He served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 in many capacities including Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Crouse was also a US Army Veteran. Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

Police officers from agencies all around the Miami Valley honored Huber Heights Police Sergeant Frank Crouse during his funeral on Monday. Crouse died unexpectedly last week. He served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 in many capacities including Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Crouse was also a US Army Veteran. Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

Police officers from agencies all around the Miami Valley honored Huber Heights Police Sergeant Frank Crouse during his funeral on Monday. Crouse died unexpectedly last week. He served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 in many capacities including Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Crouse was also a US Army Veteran. Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

