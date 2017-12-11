Police from around region honor Crouse

Crouse

Police officers from agencies all around the Miami Valley honored Huber Heights Police Sergeant Frank Crouse during his funeral on Monday. Crouse died unexpectedly last week. He served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 in many capacities including Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Crouse was also a US Army Veteran.

Staff report

