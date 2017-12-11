Historical Society holds tree lighting

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society hosted their 14th annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Monday, November 27, 2017 in the Huber Center.

Children from Rushmore and Monticello Elementary Schools entertained the large crowd in the parking lot of the Huber Center with several fun and beautiful songs. Fire Chief Ashworth gave a short message about the importance of safety and celebrating the Holidays. Prior to the count down and lighting of the tree, City Manager, Rob Schommer reminded us of the importance of Community and remembering those who are serving our Country.

We would like to thank Columbia Building Company for 14 years of providing the Community Christmas Tree, that has grown, along with our city, into a tall and beautiful symbol for the community. They also provide the space to get in out of the cold and where the children and adults to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, visits with Santa.

Thanks to Carr’s Belgium’s, United Water, Waterstone at Carriage Trails, WSWO Oldies Radio 97.3, and The Heights Café for their support.

Students from Rushmore and Monticello Elementary Schools sang at the 14th annual Community Christmas Tree lighting sponsored by the Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society. Contributed photo