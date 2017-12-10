Funeral arrangements set for Huber Heights Police Sergeant

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division has announced funeral arrangements for Sergeant Frank Crouse.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home (Kindred Funeral Home 400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio 45332) on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio 45332). Following a procession, the Interment with Military Honors will be held at Polk Grove Cemetery on US 40 in Butler Township.

All Police Divisions and or Public Safety Divisions sending units to participate in the procession are asked to park across the street in Centennial Park on Union Road in Englewood.

Frank has served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 in many capacities including Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Frank is also a US Army Veteran.

Crouse http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_Crouse-1.jpeg Crouse Contributed photo