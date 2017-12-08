Posted on by

Wayne student earns scholarship at DAI


Staff report

HUBER HEIGHTS — Katie Soza has been selected for the 2018 Yeck High School Scholarship at the Dayton Art Institute.

Each year, 12-14 talented high school students are selected by a competitive portfolio process, then taught and mentored by college students chosen for the Yeck College Artist Fellowship. Recipients for the 2018 program must commit to attend nine college-level studio art classes during the winter of 2018; classes meet once a week on Thursdays, from January through March. All materials are provided. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible for this program.

