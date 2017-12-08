Wayne student earns scholarship at DAI

HUBER HEIGHTS — Katie Soza has been selected for the 2018 Yeck High School Scholarship at the Dayton Art Institute.

Each year, 12-14 talented high school students are selected by a competitive portfolio process, then taught and mentored by college students chosen for the Yeck College Artist Fellowship. Recipients for the 2018 program must commit to attend nine college-level studio art classes during the winter of 2018; classes meet once a week on Thursdays, from January through March. All materials are provided. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible for this program.

Wayne High School student Katie Soza has been selected for the 2018 Yeck High School Scholarship at the Dayton Art Institute.