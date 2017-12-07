Cookies with Santa at HHAF

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Athletic Foundation announces that they will be hosting their Annual Cookies with Santa Event this year on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at The Huber Heights Athletic Foundation Center 5367 Fishburg Road. The event runs from 5:30 pm – 8 p.m. and is a free event for families of Huber Heights.

Children attending Huber Heights City Schools in grades preK – third grade will receive a flyer to bring home. However, the event is open to children of all ages and all schools. Children must be accompanied by an adult. We do not allow children without adult supervision.

During this event the children and their families will be able to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and all of Santa’s helpers. New to Cookies with Santa this year will be an appearance by Olaf from Frozen and Mickey and Minnie Mouse just to name a few! There will be arts and crafts, cookies, treats, games with prizes, face painting, and a bouncy house.

Each child will also receive a hot dog, chips and a drink. Goodie bags will be given out to each child after a visit with Santa where the children can have their picture taken. Portrait packages will be available for a fee from Better Images Portrait Studio. We will also have musical entertainment with songs for the holiday season. We will have a concession stand open for those of you wishing to have dinner with us. We look forward to seeing everyone at this spectacular event!!

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_HHAF.jpg