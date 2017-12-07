Meng wins world title

HUBER HEIGHTS — Local martial artist, 4th Degree Black Belt Vincent Meng, recently brought home gold from the 7th World Traditional Kung Fu Championships in Emei, China.

There are many famous mountains in China, and three special mountains are connected to the martial arts: Wudong Mountain – home of the internal martial art of Taiji; Song Mountain – home of the world-famous Shaolin warrior monks; Emei Mountain – home of the Emei martial art systems.

The city of Emei played host to over 3,500 competitors from 57 countries, participating in events with thousands upon thousands of families, coaches, supporters, and spectators. As the host country, China has the largest team and the US team was 2nd largest at 315 members. This was a traditional martial art tournament which included divisions such as single person forms, two-person forms, and weapon forms. The goals of the tournament included sharing Chinese martial arts culture with the world, strengthening international cooperation in the Chinese martial arts community, and promote cooperation and cultural exchange between the city of Emei and the rest of the world.

While this was the 7th world championships, this was the first time the martial art of Wing Chun was included for competition. Wing Chun was the original art of the martial arts pioneer, Bruce Lee who was taught by the late Grand Master Ip Man. Ip Man’s life story was made into a series of movies that became the largest selling action movies in Chinese history. Centerville native, Grand Master Benny Meng is a world-recognized authority in the art of Shaolin Wing Chun, and is also connected to the Ip Man/Bruce Lee lineage of Wing Chun. In July of 2017, Grand Master Meng’s son Vincent Meng took 1st at the US National Tournament for Traditional Chinese Martial Arts which qualified him as a team member for this world championships. Vincent competed for the first time representing Wing Chun in the advanced men’s divisions – the forms event and weapon event. He took gold in a field of close to 30 other competitors.

The overall event was five days long and consisted of the opening of the Emei Wushu documentary film, a welcome banquet, opening ceremony, Wushu (martial arts) celebrity lectures – such as movie directors, actors, masters, and grand masters, competitions almost the entire time, art exhibits, and closing ceremony and awards presentation.

A Centeville high school graduate, Vincent is finishing up his last semester at Sinclair Community College and has been studying the martial arts since he was three years old. He’s the oldest son of Grand Master Meng, owner and CEO of Meng’s Martial Arts International, which has been in operations in Huber Heights for over 31 years. Meng’s Martial Arts has produced state and national champions since 1988 on a consistent basis. Prior to this year, the highest level of competitive success was to produce Pan-American champions. Vincent’s recent wins represent a new level in competitive excellence.

Vincent will be representing the USA again in 2018 when he fights at the Koushu World Championships in Baltimore, MD. One of his bigger goals is to be an Olympian in the martial art of Taekwondo, under the leadership of his father and Master Christian Bayley of Total Taekwondo and Fitness in Kettering.

