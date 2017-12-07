Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
November 23
Robert J. Crellin, OVI
November 24
Jay D. Merritt, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Cer Charles E. McConnell, III, theft
November 25
Brian K. McIver, warrant arrest X2
Carlos E. Garcia, theft
Colton T. James, theft
November 26
Steven A. Blanchard, warrant arrest, possession drug abuse instruments, obstructing justice
November 27
Justin E. Mahaffey, receiving stolen property, theft by deception
John D. Milnes, drug paraphernalia
Amia J. Howard, possession of marijuana
Warren D. Pack, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia
November 28
Clifford R. Standing, possession of drugs
Sharday V. Lane, possession of marijuana
Felix J. Cunningham, domestic violence
Beth A. Reed, warrant arrest X2, possession of drug paraphernalia
November 29
Sabrina R. Overton, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Kyle J. Stone, open container violation
Shawn R. Cunigan, possession of marijuana
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.