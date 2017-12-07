Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

November 23

Robert J. Crellin, OVI

November 24

Jay D. Merritt, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Cer Charles E. McConnell, III, theft

November 25

Brian K. McIver, warrant arrest X2

Carlos E. Garcia, theft

Colton T. James, theft

November 26

Steven A. Blanchard, warrant arrest, possession drug abuse instruments, obstructing justice

November 27

Justin E. Mahaffey, receiving stolen property, theft by deception

John D. Milnes, drug paraphernalia

Amia J. Howard, possession of marijuana

Warren D. Pack, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia

November 28

Clifford R. Standing, possession of drugs

Sharday V. Lane, possession of marijuana

Felix J. Cunningham, domestic violence

Beth A. Reed, warrant arrest X2, possession of drug paraphernalia

November 29

Sabrina R. Overton, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Kyle J. Stone, open container violation

Shawn R. Cunigan, possession of marijuana

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_police-logo.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.