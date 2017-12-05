Applegate Recovery to treat opioid addiction

HUBER HEIGHTS — AppleGate Recovery Huber Heights held a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday.

The facility, open since early October, is a provider of buprenorphine and Suboxone treatment for opioid use disorder. AppleGate also offers counseling and supportive services to those suffering from the disease.

Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition Vice Chair Rob Streck said it is important to have local treatment options for those who want to recover from opioid addiction.

“Most of the current treatment locations are downtown so for people who don’t have transportation this is an obstacle to getting treatment,” said Streck. “Having treatment facilities in the suburbs gives those people options. It wasn’t that long ago that when people said they wanted help there wasn’t many places to send them – it may have been 6-10 weeks to get in after an assessment. With addiction, someone has to want the help. If you tell them to come back in 10 weeks, that’s probably going to be unsuccessful.”

Ohio is unfortunately no stranger to the devastation of the opioid epidemic. In August, the Ohio Department of Health released new data showing that 4,050 people in Ohio died of an opioid overdose in 2016, an increase of more than 30% from 2015. While the misuse of prescription opioids appears to be decreasing slightly, the growing presence of the highly potent opioids fentanyl and carfentanil present an even greater danger.

“The catastrophic damage caused by the disease of addiction to individuals, families and communities across Ohio can begin to be repaired by the growing presence of evidence-based treatment options,” said Dr. Philip Isherwood, National Medical Director for AppleGate Recovery. “We have found that integrating medication-assisted treatment and supportive services offers our patients a real opportunity to recover and live a healthy, productive life.”

AppleGate Recovery treats dependency and addiction to opioids with medications proven to ease the pain of withdrawal and prevent the relapses so common for individuals in recovery from opioid addiction. Counseling is an integral part of the individualized treatment plan for every AppleGate patient. The medication allows the body to begin healing physically, while our certified counselors help patients heal emotionally and find effective coping mechanisms to use as they live a life in recovery.

“We are grateful to have received such a warm reception from the Huber Heights community, and are happy to be bringing a much needed service to this area,” said Susan Cambria, Division President for BayMark Health Services. “Our goal is to offer the best treatment science and addiction medicine has to offer.”

Staff at Applegate Recovery cut a grand-opening ribbon on their opioid treatment facility on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights last Friday. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_Applegate.jpg Staff at Applegate Recovery cut a grand-opening ribbon on their opioid treatment facility on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights last Friday.

