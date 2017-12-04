Huber Heights Police mourn officer death

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division is sad to announce the untimely death of Sergeant Frank Crouse. Frank is a great friend to many and a valued employee with the Police Division. We will all miss Frank’s sense of humor and ability to make people smile. Our hearts and prayers go out to Frank’s family.

Frank has served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 in many capacities including Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Frank is also a US Army Veteran.

All Huber Heights law enforcement personnel will display the mourning band across the center of their badge, and the flags will be flown at half-staff for the period of time until Frank has been laid to rest. Information regarding services is not yet available.

