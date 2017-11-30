Huber Heights Police seek ID of robbery suspects

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are seeking the identity of two suspects who robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Kroger store on Brandt Pike.

The robbery occurred around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 25.

Surveillance photos show a white male, approximately 6’1” tall with red hair and wearing blue jeans, grey shoes, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, and a red Ohio State hat with gloves and sunglasses.

He was accompanied by a black female approximately 5’0” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, a black jacket with fur on the collar, maroon leggings, black ankle-high footware, carrying a balck and white striped purse, and thick-rimmed glasses.

The suspects gave the teller a note saying they were armed and too hand over money.

Money was given to the male suspect who then passed it to the female who placed it in her purse. They then fled the scene in an unknown direction. No suspect vehicle information is available.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information on the robbery is asked to call the Huber Heights Police Division at (937) 233-2080.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

