Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
October 12
Sean E. Miller, robbery
Chad T. Pearce, domestic violence
Alejandro Padilla, endangering children
Patricia A. Taylor, barking or howling dogs
Derek L. Honeycutt, violation of a protection order
October 13
Duane A. Childress, burglary
Thomas E. Kennedy, domestic violence
Mario S. Fowler, possession of marijuana, open container
Kemberly A. Hitchcock, warrant arrest
October 14
Jaclyn R. Webb, complicity
Kevin E. Licklider, domestic violence
October 15
Tyrece L. Smith, criminal damaging
Timothy R. Stamper, domestic violence, criminal damaging
Tyler S. Killingsworth, OVI, underage consumption, driving under OVI supension
October 16
Ramone J. Russell, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Cassandra R. Cisneros, disorderly conduct
Ramadhani Rajabu, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Joshua J. Sallee, drug paraphernalia
October 17
Donnie J. Fisher, drug paraphernalia
October 18
Quella D. Williams, theft
Kristin J. Sparks, warrant arrest
James A. Price, obstructing official business, warrant arrest
Jeremy L. Hasty, domestic violence
Radifa R. Kambarova, theft
Roger L. West, warrant arrest
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
