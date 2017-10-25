Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

October 12

Sean E. Miller, robbery

Chad T. Pearce, domestic violence

Alejandro Padilla, endangering children

Patricia A. Taylor, barking or howling dogs

Derek L. Honeycutt, violation of a protection order

October 13

Duane A. Childress, burglary

Thomas E. Kennedy, domestic violence

Mario S. Fowler, possession of marijuana, open container

Kemberly A. Hitchcock, warrant arrest

October 14

Jaclyn R. Webb, complicity

Kevin E. Licklider, domestic violence

October 15

Tyrece L. Smith, criminal damaging

Timothy R. Stamper, domestic violence, criminal damaging

Tyler S. Killingsworth, OVI, underage consumption, driving under OVI supension

October 16

Ramone J. Russell, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Cassandra R. Cisneros, disorderly conduct

Ramadhani Rajabu, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Joshua J. Sallee, drug paraphernalia

October 17

Donnie J. Fisher, drug paraphernalia

October 18

Quella D. Williams, theft

Kristin J. Sparks, warrant arrest

James A. Price, obstructing official business, warrant arrest

Jeremy L. Hasty, domestic violence

Radifa R. Kambarova, theft

Roger L. West, warrant arrest

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

