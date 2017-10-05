MVCTC FCCLA Chapter Continues to Give

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FCCLA Chapter held the first meeting of the year on September 18, 2017. Bridget Herzog was a guest speaker. She spoke about the St. Vincent Homeless Shelter and ways to help them out. The FCCLA Chapter will be collecting items for St. Vincent during the Walk for Wolf In mid-October.

The 2017-2018 MVCTC FCCLA Chapter Officers are:

President – Olivia Mett (Early Childhood Education) Valley View

Vice-President –Gerardo Zamora (Culinary Arts) Wayne

Secretary – Ashley Brown (Early Childhood Education) Preble Shawnee

Historian- Deja Mangos (Culinary Arts) West Carrollton

The MVCTC FCCLA has a very busy year planned for 2017-2018 with students going to Fall Leadership Camp in October. They are also planning a collaboration with HOSA for The Walk for Wolf (No one Fights Alone). They are busy preparing for FCCLA District Competition, State Convention, and the National Leadership Conference.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12. Everyone is part of a family, and FCCLA is the only national Career and Technical Student Organization with the family as its central focus. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Today over 164,000 members in more than 5,300 chapters are active in a network of associations in 49 states, in addition to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Chapter projects focus on a variety of youth concerns, including teen pregnancy, parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, environment, nutrition and fitness, teen violence, and career exploration. Involvement in FCCLA offers members the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life — planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision making, and interpersonal communication — necessary in the home and workplace.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com. For over 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

Pictured left to right are 2017-2018 FCCLA Officers – Haylee Grilliot (Hospitality Rep), Gerardo Zamora (Vice President), Deja Mangos (Historian), Olivia Mett (President), Ryleigh Abney (Early Childhood Education Rep), Kyra McClure (Filling in for Ashley Brown, Secretary), and Briana Miles (Hospitality Rep). http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/10/web1_FCCLA.jpg Pictured left to right are 2017-2018 FCCLA Officers – Haylee Grilliot (Hospitality Rep), Gerardo Zamora (Vice President), Deja Mangos (Historian), Olivia Mett (President), Ryleigh Abney (Early Childhood Education Rep), Kyra McClure (Filling in for Ashley Brown, Secretary), and Briana Miles (Hospitality Rep). MVCTC photo