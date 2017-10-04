Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
September 21
Bruce E. Gorby, criminal mischief
Donald L. Hughes, OVI
September 22
Serria L. M. Thompson, endangering children
Christopher L. Masden, domestic violence
September 23
Micah J. Berner, OVI
Juriah O. I. Bennett, domestic violence
April P. Borger, assault
September 24
Fredrick Martin, OVI
Francisco Zarate, disorderly conduct/intoxication
September 25
Timothy Hussong, felony theft
September 26
Hillary L. Pack, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia
Jacob M. Scott, domestic violence
TravalS. Ellerthorpe, disorderly conduct
Anthony T. Arnold, possession of marijuana
September 27
Thomas J. Kennedy, disorderly conduct
Michael G. Morgan, theft
Jorge L. Pagan, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.