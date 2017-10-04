Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

September 21

Bruce E. Gorby, criminal mischief

Donald L. Hughes, OVI

September 22

Serria L. M. Thompson, endangering children

Christopher L. Masden, domestic violence

September 23

Micah J. Berner, OVI

Juriah O. I. Bennett, domestic violence

April P. Borger, assault

September 24

Fredrick Martin, OVI

Francisco Zarate, disorderly conduct/intoxication

September 25

Timothy Hussong, felony theft

September 26

Hillary L. Pack, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia

Jacob M. Scott, domestic violence

TravalS. Ellerthorpe, disorderly conduct

Anthony T. Arnold, possession of marijuana

September 27

Thomas J. Kennedy, disorderly conduct

Michael G. Morgan, theft

Jorge L. Pagan, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

