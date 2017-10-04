Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

OCTOBER SOCIAL

The social is a fun way to expand your circle of friends! The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, with dinner catered by Hickory River and will include sliced beef brisket, pulled pork, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn or ranch beans, corn bread, mudslide brownies. The buffet will be open from 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and will be sold through October 10. Guest tickets may be purchased starting October 5 if any remain. Entertainment will feature singer and guitar player, Dave Mullikin, who performs in the Dayton area and at the Bluebird Café in Nashville. He plays a wide variety of music.

PRESENTATION: MEDICARE 101

A representative from OSHIIP (Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program) with the Ohio Department of Insurance will present information on Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18. Learn what is covered, what is not covered, and what the out of pocket costs are under Medicare. Also, learn about Medicare Supplement Insurance and Medicare Advantage Plans. There will be time for questions and answers. We would like a good turn out since the speaker is coming from the Columbus area. If possible, please call 233-9999 to register. Open to the community.

MEDICARE COUNSELING APPOINTMENTS

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance, will host a Medicare Check-Up Day on Monday, October 30, at the senior center from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., by appointment only. You will receive help comparing, reviewing and enrolling in the best plan that meets your unique needs. Please call the senior center at 233-9999 to make an appointment; open to the community. Be sure to bring your medicine bottles to your appointment or a complete medication list that includes the correct spelling of the drug, dosage, and frequency; for example: Lisinopril, 2.5 mg, 1x per day. Bringing the actual bottles is preferred. If you choose to provide a list, you can pick up a medication comparison form at the senior center in advance.

Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program representatives are trained by the

state, and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies, or agents.

TECH TIPS & NOTARY SERVICE

Do you need help with your computer, tablet, Kindle, eBooks, cell phones, or any of the current electronic computer devices including games? Drop in and be prepared with your specific questions; bring your device with you if possible. Please note that this is not a computer class.

3rd Monday, 2:30 p.m. (Oct. 16) with Marina Dodaro.

GOLDEN QI (Chair Chi)

Golden Qi (Chair Chi) is offered at no cost from 9:45-10:30 on Fridays for those who cannot stand for long; it is important to be seated by 9:45 a.m. Golden Chi is beneficial for those in wheelchairs, with balance issues, and is a form of exercise for people who cannot exercise while standing.

AARP SMART DRIVER CLASS

The senior center will serve as a site for an AARP Smart Driver Class (formerly Driver Safety Class) from 12-4 p.m. on Monday, November 6. Many insurance companies offer a premium discount; check with your company; if no discount, this is still a good refresher! Cost is $15 for AARP members who bring their member number or $20 for non-members (checks or cash,); pay the instructor on arrival. Driver’s license is required for each participant. To register, call 233-9999 October 4 – November 2. Open to the community. Refreshments provided by StoryPoint.

TERRIFIC TRIPS

Senior center members may register the first ten days. After that, non-member seniors or those ages 21-49 accompanying a senior, may register for remaining seats. Payment is due when registering and must be paid with checks or money orders. Cancellation/refund policies are determined by the tour company arranging the trip.

April 6-15, 2018 San Antonio, Padre Island, Gulf of Mexico

Members may register at 1 p.m. on November 2 with non-members registering November 16. Cost is $790 rooming double or $1,030 rooming single. Optional trip insurance is available for an extra fee. Some of the highlights include a guided tour of San Antonio, visiting the Alamo, LBJ Ranch, National Museum of the Pacific War, San Antonio Missions, Texas Sate Aquarium, Padre Island National Seashore Park, and Riverwalk cruise.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

2nd Tuesday: Oct. 10, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

HEARING CHECK UP

The next screening day will be Thursday, October 12. Please call 233-9999 to make an appointment. The Fairborn Hearing Clinic provides a basic hearing screening and will examine hearing aids. Minor repairs may be made on site. Open to seniors in the community.

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is currently being offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered.

BEGINNER LINE DANCE

A new eight-week session will begin October 12. Cost is $15 and due when registering. Open to senior center members only. Class is held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursdays. Men and women are welcome to participate, partners are not needed, and instructor, Rose Winkler, provides a variety of music and dance steps to make this class interesting and fun.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Now is a good time to encourage friends, family, neighbors, and new residents to join the senior center. Those who have never been members before can join for only $5 from October – December with the full fee of $20 due in January 2018.

CRAFT CONNECTION

Christmas Candy Jar

A fun and useful craft project will be offered by Interim Home Health at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 6. You can make a Christmas candy jar, complete with candy. Registration for members begins October 17. Last day to sign up is November 1. Seating is limited to 10. Non-member seniors may register beginning October 30 if space remains. Phone calls accepted.

NOVEMBER SOCIAL

What could be better than good food, good company, and good entertainment? You can have it all at the Thanksgiving social on Friday, November 17. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner catered by Christy’s. The menu will include roast turkey, Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes and gravy, winter blend vegetables, Waldorf salad, dutch apple and pumpkin pie. The buffet will be open until 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $12 and will be sold October 12 – November 6. Guest ticket sales begin November 1. Entertainment will feature Double Play.

Activities at the Huber Heights Senior Center

Reach the Huber Heights Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

