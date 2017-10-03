No charges in Wayne homecoming incident

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police received numerous 911 calls on Saturday reporting what callers thought were gunshots during the Wayne High School Homecoming dance.

Those sounds turned out to be balloons popping after reports of a student yelling “gun” in the courtyard and students began running from the area.

On Tuesday, Huber Heights Police said that no charges will be forthcoming from the incident.

Huber Heights Police, with the assistance of officers from several other jurisdictions, searched the school for any sign of a threat and quickly determined none existed and no victims were found.

Huber Heights Police said on Tuesday that after further investigation, what was originally reported as a possible fight appears to be students “running around in the courtyard” in what was termed “horse playing” in an updated media release.

Officers also interviewed a juvenile student about possibly seeing another student with a gun. However, the student said because of the distance and dim lighting it was possible it was something other than a gun.

On Saturday evening, officers searched the courtyard and cafeteria and found no evidence of shots being fired.

Nearly 1,000 students were at the dance at the time of the incident.

While the dance was terminated, students were allowed to enter the building to get their belongings.

After the incident, Wayne High School said on Twitter that “there would be no criminal charges, although students could face disciplinary action by the school.”

“Huber Heights City Schools maintain that the safety and security of their students, guests and staff members are of top priority,” Sgt. Charles Taylor said in the news release. “The school continues to work with the police division to ensure that safety is paramount.”

Numerous reports of shots fired at Wayne HS unfounded

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

