MVCTC makes donation to Driven Foundation

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center held its second Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter meeting on September 26, 2017. The meeting included the appearance of former Ohio State Wide Receiver, and founder of the Driven Foundation Roy Hall. During the meeting, Mr. Hall was presented with over 7000 boxes of Oatmeal and Mac and Cheese donated by the students and staff of MVCTC.

The new BPA chapter officers for the 2017-2018 school year are:

President – Alison Pierce (Business Ownership) Wayne

Vice President – Logan Hayes (Sports Marketing and Management) Miami East

Secretary – Jessica North (Sports Marketing and Management) Eaton

Treasurer – Kaitlin Thompson (Business Ownership) Arcanum

Public Relations – James Bucio (Computer Network Engineering) West Carrolton

Parliamentarian – Morelia Balli (Medical Office Management) Wayne

Historian – Parker Matson (Sports Marketing and Management) Northmont

This month’s BPA meeting highlighted the Driven Foundation’s 8th annual Holiday Food Outreach Food Drive that MVCTC had the honor to host. The food drive took place from September 20th to September 22nd, and had each of the five CTSO groups at MVCTC participate. The five CTSO groups involved included, FCCLA, SkillsUSA, HOSA, FFA, and BPA. Overall, each CTSO group helped contribute to the food drive and came to a total of 7461 boxes of Oatmeal and Mac and Cheese donated to the Driven Foundation.

The Driven Foundation is built on recycling community adversity and difficulties, and using them to motivate those who are challenged, to produce a persevering, “never quit” mentality. We accomplish this by offering specialized events and programs, that combat community and individual shortcomings that seemed impossible to overcome. Driven is a dependable organization of versatility.

Since 2008, Driven has distributed approximately 500,000 pounds of free food to more than 4,200 Ohio families. Additionally, our Driven Mentorship program for young men, birthday parties for children facing life threatening illnesses, motivational speaking, and Community Outreach Day fundraisers for other Ohio organizations are just a few vehicles in which the Driven Foundation impacts the lives of families and at risk youth.

The highlight of the meeting involved guest speaker and founder of the Driven Foundation, Roy Hall, giving a speech to the audience about the importance of helping one another. Hall grew up in South Euclid, Ohio and played high school football at Brush High School in Lyndhurst, Ohio. He later played college football at Ohio State and was later drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. Hall later retired from football and is currently President and co-founder of the Columbus, OH-based nonprofit Driven Foundation. Hall spoke to the audience about how each person must build him or herself up to help build up another person in need. He also told the audience to not let personal distractions limit their growth and to focus on helping others instead of focusing on their own distractions.

The BPA chapter’s plans for the coming year include the upcoming Region 3 Fall Leadership Conference, taking place October 6, 2017 at Greenville High School. The upcoming meeting is being organized by the BPA Regional Officers; one of the BPA Regional Officers is MVCTC’s very own Alison Pierce (Wayne), who is the President of the 2017-2018 BPA Chapter Officers. In addition, the BPA chapter is looking forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of MVCTC’s annual BIT BPA Bootcamp, where each program in the Business and Information Technology Department go head to head in a rigorous and exciting obstacle course. Lastly, the BPA Chapter will be preparing for future meetings and competitions, aiming for many students to make it to the National Competition this year in Dallas, Texas.

Pictured left to right are MVCTC 2017-2018 BPA Officers with guest speaker Roy Hall. Pictured left to right – Logan Hayes (Sports Marketing and Management) Miami East; Parker Matson (Sports Marketing and Management) Northmont; Guest Speaker – Mr. Roy Hall; Kaitlin Thompson (Business Ownership) Arcanum; Alison Pierce (Business Ownership) Wayne; Morelia Balli (Medical Office Management) Wayne; James Bucio (Computer Network Engineering) West Carrollton; Jessica North (Sports Marketing and Management) Eaton. Contributed photo