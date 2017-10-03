SICSA fundraiser finds home at TJ Chumps

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two years ago a local restaurant suddenly closed – 5 days before the SICSA Red Dog RACERS Charity Auction & Cruise-in fund raiser for SICSA Pet Adoption Center was to be held. Since it’s inception in 2003 the charity event had called that location its annual home. With five days before the publicized event the media, local businesses and the public came forth offering many location suggestions. The one location that came closest to the event’s needs was Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers in Breitenstrater Shopping Center. They opened their doors and as they say in theatre, “the show went on!”

In 2016 the RACERS fund raiser was once again held at Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers, but the event organizers realized that the event needed more space inside and out. So the search began again, but time was on the Red Dog RACERS side this time. Last fall former Huber Heights residents, Paula & Nelson DiGennaro, the Founders and Coordinators of the Red Dog RACERS fund raiser, stopped by the new local eatery, TJ Chumps in Huber Heights. They walked in and immediately knew this was the perfect location for the RACERS event. After a mini meeting with Dan, one of TJ’s managers, it was agreed that it would be perfect for everyone involved.

Now in its 14th year; the SICSA Red Dog RACERS Charity Auction & Cruise-in Event is once again going into high gear. “We’re trying to spread the word that the event will be held in its permanent home at TJ Chumps in Huber Heights on Saturday, October 21st”. The fund raiser that raises funds for SICSA’s Pet Adoption Center will once again unite the sport of auto racing with helping the animals of the Greater Dayton area.

Not just a “NASCAR” fund raiser, the SICSA Red Dog RACERS Charity Auction includes many forms of 4-wheel racing; NHRA, IndyCar, NASCAR, Grand-AM/Rolex, ARCA, Sprints, Midgets… Since it’s inception in 2003 the event has been going strong; thanks to the participation and support of many folks in motorsports, SICSA volunteers and the community. It is free to the public.

Outside; race fans can get up close and personal with real race cars as well as check out the fantastic cruise-in cars on display from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Inside; attendees can view the donated Silent & Live Bid Auction packages that are going on the auction block. Many items have been autographed by well known race car/truck drivers. There are also autographed car pieces “sheet metal” from NASCAR and the ARCA racing series. The Celebrity Driver Autograph Session from 11:00 a.m. to noon features drivers and team owners from various racing series. Starting at 10 am will be a large Silent Auction featuring one of a kind (signed) racing memorabilia & die-casts.

Throughout the day Tom Michaels, IndyCar/NASCAR Series Announcer & WHIO-AM News personality, whose mother has adopted pets from SICSA, will serve as guest emcee. Fairborn Auctioneer/Realtor, Karen Huelsman will again keep things moving the fast lane for the Live Bid Auction.

The Live Bid Auction begins at 12:30 p.m. with over 100 donation packages going on the auction block. Some of the donations are; Signed donation from NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, NASCAR CESSNA Jamie McMurray jacket, Bristol Thunder Valley NHRA Drags Weekend tickets, Mid Ohio weekend tickets – winner’s choice of race weekend, Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Race Weekend Tickets with Camping, Sheet-metal signed by NASCAR drivers; Ryan Newman, Tickets to Kentucky Speedway’s Xfinity Race, a VIP IMSA championship teams Race Shop and so much more …

“Controlling the pet population is very important and the public’s support of this fund raiser will help make it happen,” notes Auctioneer Karen Huelsman.

If you have a car you’d like to show off at the Cruise-in; drive it to TJ Chumps between 9-10 a.m. the day of the event. There’s no advanced registration, admission or registration fee…

For more information about this fun filled fund raiser, including current auction item lists and event flyer go to: https://www.sicsa.org/event/red-dog-racers-charity-auction/ … Click on SICSA Red Dog RACERS Facebook link at the bottom of the page. Or go to the RACERS Charity Event facebook page directly at: https://www.facebook.com/events/830644743765121/?active_tab=discussion .

SICSA (Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals) Pet Adoption Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, animal welfare organization that has been in existence for 44+ years. Not only does SICSA provide Spay Neuter Services but also “forever home” pet adoptions, pet therapy, behavioral / educational classes, summer camps and much more. To help control the pet over-population; SICSA offers low cost spay/neutering to low & middle income family pets. For more information about SICSA go to: https://www.sicsa.org .

