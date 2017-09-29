Wayne, Beavercreek face off in Goodwill Drive to Victory

HUBER HEIGHTS — Beavercreek Schools and Wayne Schools will compete in the second week of the Goodwill Drive to Victory’s 11th season, sponsored by Arby’s. Drive to Victory is a friendly competition each week between two local schools that battle off the field in a donation drive benefiting Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley.

Monday, October 2, through Thursday, October 5, donation trailers will be parked at the following Arby’s locations:

Beavercreek: 2724 Col. Glenn Hwy., Beavercreek

Wayne: 5561 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Attendants will be at these Arby’s locations from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to assist with donations and provide receipts and Arby’s coupons. The school community that collects the most weight by Friday will be announced on Friday night during WHIO-TV’s Touchdown 7 and will receive a $300 scholarship from Arby’s.

These donated items will be sold in Goodwill Stores and at the Goodwill Auto Auction with proceeds supporting the mission of helping people with disabilities and other needs here in the community.

At the conclusion of the season the school that has collected the most weight during their Drive the Victory week will receive an additional $1,000 scholarship.

Since 2007, the Goodwill Stores Drive to Victory campaign has generated more than 1 million pounds of clothing and household items along with more than 75 vehicles from around the Miami Valley. More than $25,000 in funds have been provided to area school scholarships through the Drive to Victory program.

For more information, visit the website at gesmv.org.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/09/web1_goodwill-easter-seals-miami-valley.jpg