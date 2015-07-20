Miami Valley Young Marines deploy for leadership training

HUBER HEIGHTS — Recently, six hard corps Young Marines were nominated by Commanding Officer John Bankowitz to attend a one-week, in residence, advanced leadership training course. Staff Sergeant Troy Murphy, Sergeant Andrew Reisinger, and Corporal Jesse Loper attended the 3rd Young Marine Division training center in Randleman, N.C. Sergeant Cassandra Roache, Corporal Greg Ward, and Corporal Brandon Wyatt attended the National Leadership School in Rilea, Oregon.

As a special opportunity, Corporal Carl Slader attended National Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala. He returned with happy stories of his time in the space shuttle simulator and in mission control.

Each Young Marine returned from their leadership training feeling highly motivated for the Young Marine mission and were eager to bring back what they learned to the unit. They thoroughly enjoyed meeting new friends and exchanging ideas. Each Young Marine felt that they returned as a better person and had improved their knowledge and skills especially in organizing, instructing and leadership.

Open house for interested persons is conducted every Wednesday evening at 5:45 p.m. at St. Peter Church basement, 6161 Chambersburg Road, in Huber Heights. All Miami Valley parents and children from age eight to high school seniors are invited. Also see the national web site at www.youngmarines.com. If you need more information, contact the Public Affairs Officer, Ray Girard at 937-657-7813.

From left to right are SSgt Troy Murphy, Sgt Cassandra Roache, Sgt Andrew Reisinger, Cpl Greg Ward, Cpl Jesse Wyatt, Cpl Jesse Loper and Cpl Carl Slader. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2015/07/web1_Young_MarinesB.jpg From left to right are SSgt Troy Murphy, Sgt Cassandra Roache, Sgt Andrew Reisinger, Cpl Greg Ward, Cpl Jesse Wyatt, Cpl Jesse Loper and Cpl Carl Slader. Submitted photo

Staff report

Reach Public Affairs Officer Ray Girard at 937-657-7813.

