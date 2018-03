HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced that Chambersburg Road will be closed from 800’ east of Brandt Pike (State Route 201) to Evergreen Woods Drive due to the widening of the road to a three lane roadway with curb and storm drainage.

The road will be closed for approximately 90 days beginning on August 15, 2016. Traffic will be detoured to Taylorsville Road. Local traffic will be maintained.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2016/07/web1_RoadClosed.jpg

Closure begins Aug. 15 and expected to last 90 days

Staff report

Reach Huber Heights City Engineer Russ Bergman at 237-5816.

Reach Huber Heights City Engineer Russ Bergman at 237-5816.