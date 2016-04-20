Arrest reports for April 7-13

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

April 7

Taylor M. Morgan, 23, at large, felony failure to comply with order or signal of police, felony possession of drugs

Sierra K. Burnett, 24, obstructing official business, misconduct at an emergency, resisting arrest

Aaron W. Cartwright, 36, domestic violence

Kalvin S. Rohr, 26, Columbus, felony forgery

Simone L. Brooks, 27, Columbus, felony forgery

Robert T. Greene, 49, warrant arrest x3

April 8

Louis A. Lovato, Jr., 39, New Carlisle, using weapons while intoxicated

Dineshkumar B. Patel, 32, offense involving underage purchase/sale of alcohol

April 9

Oscar D. Burgess, 40, Dayton, public indecency, disorderly conduct

Sierra K. Burnett, 24, felony obstruction of justice

Tyrone Stirtmire, 31, warrant arrest

April 10

James P. Richey, 51, OVI, slow speed

Jason D. Cook, 37, Brookville, theft

Nikia T. Johnson, 41, Kettering, theft without consent

Terry L. Talbott, 25, possession of drugs

April 11

Aaron A. Dozier, 26, possession of drugs

Ponce Bach, 33, Daton, felony domestic violence, obstructing official business

Micah T. Tiggs, 18, felony assault

April 12

Rodney A. Ritter, 24, Dayton, OVI, resisting arrest

Ruth A. Cain, 32, Springfield, warrant arrest x2

John K. Caplinger, 30, domestic violence

Leonard M. Crank, 22, New Carlisle, warrant arrest

April 13

Randy J. Heard, 24, Trotwood, obstructing official business

Nathan S. Bush, 19, Dayton, felony failure to comply with order of police, warrant arrest x4

Melvin S. White, 42, Dayton, having physical control over vehicle while under the influence

J.C. D. Slaughter, 18, Dayton, theft, possession of marijuana, warrant arrest

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

