Arrest reports for April 7-13

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
April 7
Taylor M. Morgan, 23, at large, felony failure to comply with order or signal of police, felony possession of drugs
Sierra K. Burnett, 24, obstructing official business, misconduct at an emergency, resisting arrest
Aaron W. Cartwright, 36, domestic violence
Kalvin S. Rohr, 26, Columbus, felony forgery
Simone L. Brooks, 27, Columbus, felony forgery
Robert T. Greene, 49, warrant arrest x3
April 8
Louis A. Lovato, Jr., 39, New Carlisle, using weapons while intoxicated
Dineshkumar B. Patel, 32, offense involving underage purchase/sale of alcohol
April 9
Oscar D. Burgess, 40, Dayton, public indecency, disorderly conduct
Sierra K. Burnett, 24, felony obstruction of justice
Tyrone Stirtmire, 31, warrant arrest
April 10
James P. Richey, 51, OVI, slow speed
Jason D. Cook, 37, Brookville, theft
Nikia T. Johnson, 41, Kettering, theft without consent
Terry L. Talbott, 25, possession of drugs
April 11
Aaron A. Dozier, 26, possession of drugs
Ponce Bach, 33, Daton, felony domestic violence, obstructing official business
Micah T. Tiggs, 18, felony assault
April 12
Rodney A. Ritter, 24, Dayton, OVI, resisting arrest
Ruth A. Cain, 32, Springfield, warrant arrest x2
John K. Caplinger, 30, domestic violence
Leonard M. Crank, 22, New Carlisle, warrant arrest
April 13
Randy J. Heard, 24, Trotwood, obstructing official business
Nathan S. Bush, 19, Dayton, felony failure to comply with order of police, warrant arrest x4
Melvin S. White, 42, Dayton, having physical control over vehicle while under the influence
J.C. D. Slaughter, 18, Dayton, theft, possession of marijuana, warrant arrest
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU