HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department needs help identifying the male in the photo. He is a person of interest in a breaking and entering at the Goodyear on Brandt Pike which occurred on Sept. 13. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Chris Kash at 237-3583.

