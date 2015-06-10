McConnell is an Excellence in Nursing award winner

DAYTON — A child’s nurse is more than just a care provider, giving medication and taking temperatures. A nurse is a friend, a confidant, a champion. A nurse is a comforting face during a scary procedure and the high five after it’s over. A nurse is a hand to squeeze in the tough moments, a shoulder to lean on, the boost a child needs when it’s hard to keep going. Nurses are there to commiserate about the bad and celebrate the good.

Every year, Dayton Children’s Hospital honors several outstanding nurses for those contributions during National Nurses Week on May 4-10. These awards are given each year to nurses nominated by other hospital employees for excellence in nursing.

An Excellence in Nursing award winner from Huber Heights was Karen McConnell, RN, CPEN, emergency department – Advocacy/Moral Agency.