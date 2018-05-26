Click It or Ticket runs through June 3

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting high visibility traffic enforcement throughout the county between now and June 3. The effort is part of a national Click it or Ticket mobilization to strictly enforce seat belt and child restraint laws.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that in 2016 alone, nearly 15,000 lives were saved as a result of proper seat belt usage in motor vehicles. Research shows that nighttime usage of seatbelts is significantly lower than during the daytime hours. As a result, statistics indicate that 56% of nighttime traffic fatalities were not wearing a seat belt. Overall, seat belt usage is estimated to be around 90.1% but in 2016, that remaining 9.9% resulted in 10,428 deaths.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies will issue citations for failure to wear seat belts and for failing to properly restrain children. Children must be restrained utilizing the appropriate device for their age and weight.