Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

LUNCH & LEARN

More Capable Than We Think

Dr. Mike Pignatiello, Ph.D, clinical psychologist, will present Memory Keys for Seniors and share valuable insights, direction, and services with you and/or caregivers. Knowing more about how memory actually works greatly allows seniors to better access their skills and to use their strengths and capabilities – enhancing daily functioning and caregiver interactions, improving quality of life, and reducing frustration/behaviors. Please join Dr. Mike at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 6. Free tickets will be available through May 29.

SUMMER FUNDRAISER

Silent Auction & Bake Sale

The senior center will hold a fundraiser from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12. This event is open to the community and you can drop in to purchase baked goods and bid on silent auction items if you see something you want for yourself or to give as a gift. Items will either be new or “just like new”. The highest bidder will be contacted so please provide a current phone number when writing down your bid. If you have never been to the senior center before, you can check it out while you are here for the fundraiser.

A MATTER OF BALANCE CLASS

Students from the previous balance class were very pleased with what they learned so the senior center is providing a site for another course. This nationally recognized program, A Matter of Balance, was developed at the Roybal Center at Boston University and emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls and increase activity levels. Those who have fallen, find themselves avoiding activities because they are afraid of falling, or are interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength may benefit from this interactive program. People who develop a fear of falling often limit their activities which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater.

Sponsored by Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, this eight-week program will be offered at our senior center beginning June 1. Class will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday and taught by a trained coach (no class June 8). It is open to seniors age 60 and up who are able to problem solve, ambulatory or in a wheelchair, and to those who are younger and disabled. Class consists of lecture, discussion, class participation in exercises (not strenuous) that are custom tailored to the class (starts week 3), demonstrations such as how to get up from a fall, and more! Students will receive a workbook and also a certificate based on how many classes are attended. Healthy snacks will be provided.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

Tuesday: June 5, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

PRESENTATION

Energy

The Ohio Consumers Council will present information on a variety of energy topics including scams, ways to save money on your bill, vampire power, and more at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20. Registration is not required but, if you can, please sign the clipboard at the desk or call the center to help us prepare seating. Open to the community.

HEARING CHECK UP

The next screening day will be Thursday, June 14. Please call 233-9999 to make an appointment. Thanks to the Fairborn Hearing Clinic for providing a basic hearing screening and examining hearing aids. Minor repairs may be made on site. Open to seniors in the community.

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered. Note: no lunch on June 6.

BEGINNER LINE DANCE

The next new eight-week session will begin June 21. Cost is $15 and due when registration begins May 31. Open to senior center members only. Class is held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursdays. Men and women are welcome to participate, partners are not needed, and instructor, Rose Winkler, provides a variety of music and dance steps to make this class interesting and fun. There is a lot of camaraderie and fun in this class.

GOLDEN QI (Chair Chi)

Golden Qi (chair chi) is offered at no cost from 9:45-10:30 on Fridays for those who cannot stand for long; it is important to be seated by 9:45 a.m. Golden Qi is beneficial for those in wheelchairs, with balance issues, and is a form of exercise for people who cannot exercise while standing.

TECH TIPS & NOTARY SERVICE

Do you need help with your computer, tablet, Kindle, eBooks, cell phones, or any of the current electronic computer devices including games? Drop in from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, and be prepared with your specific questions; bring your device with you if possible. Please note that this is not a computer class. Notary service is available as well.

LUNCH & LEARN

Low Vision/Blindness

Those with low vision, macular degeneration, blindness can learn helpful daily living tips by certified ADL trainers/educators from Goodwill Easter Seals at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18. They will provide tips for daily living, tools and aids, resources, and provide information on how to safely help walk someone with low vision, lighting tips, cooking tips, travelling tips, and more. Information on the Radio Reading program will also be provided and large print calendars will be available. Lunch will be provided by Dayspring, a skilled nursing care facility located in Enon. Members may obtain a free ticket beginning June 19, non-member seniors beginning July 9. Last day to obtain a ticket is July 10.

TERRIFIC TRIPS

Senior center members may register the first ten days. After that, non-member seniors or those ages 21-49 accompanying a senior, may register for remaining seats.

July 11 Patsy Cline Tribute at Der Dutchman

Please call the center to be placed on the waiting list.

August 23 Mystery Trip

Enjoy a day of surprises on the annual mystery trip. Cost is $46 and lunch is included. Your only clue is that you must wear leather closed toe and closed heel shoes. Members sign up starting June 5, non-members June 19, with last day on July 24. Bus departs at 8:30 a.m. and returns approximately 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Belterra

Enjoy a free buffet and $10 play credit on this trip. Be sure to bring your Belterra Park card if you have one and your driver’s license. Cost for this trip is $22 that includes the driver’s tip. Members register July 24, non-members August 7. Last day to register is September 10. The bus will depart at 9 a.m. with an approx. return time of 5 p.m.

Oct. 22-26 Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg Show Trip

This trip includes five shows, guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg, admission to the Titanic, World’s largest museum attraction, and more. Cost is $509 rooming double; optional trip insurance is extra. Last day to register is August 10.

MEDITATION WORKSHOP

On Saturday, July 14, at 1 p.m., the Huber Heights Senior Center will present a one-hour workshop, “Meditation for Relaxation and Health”. Learn how meditation works, how to begin meditation practice, three practical breathing methods and their benefits, and three visualization techniques to get you started.

The instructors are HHSC members, Sue and Bill McCabe. They are certified with the American Tai Chi and Qigong Association as Tai Chi instructors and the National Association of Activity Professionals as Chair Chi instructors. They have been studying and practicing meditation techniques for twelve years.

The cost for the workshop is $10; all monies collected will be donated to the senior center. Please register at the desk June 21 – July 12.

