Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 to be on display at Air Show

DAYTON — Officials at the Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger announced this week that the famous DC-8 Samaritan’s Purse will visit the 2018 show for the first time. The 44th annual show will take off on June 23-24 at the Dayton International Airport. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline this year’s show joined by nine other top flying attractions.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ. Led by Franklin Graham, the son of the late Billy Graham, the organization works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims.

The Douglas DC-8-72CF jetliner operated by Samaritan’s Purse travels throughout the world in support of its humanitarian relief efforts. The aircraft has a special design with 10 freight cargo pallet positions in the front of the aircraft and 32 passenger seats in the aft cabin. Spectators will be able to board the aircraft and tour its unique layout which enables it to deliver precious cargo and volunteers to disaster locations.

“We are pleased to add this unique aircraft to our 2018 ground displays,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “This aircraft travels throughout the world helping those in need making it a very special attraction for spectators to visit. What a great cause and mission,” he added.

The Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 will join previously announced attractions including the world-renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels, TORA! TORA! TORA!, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and U.S. Army Golden Knights. That’s not all, air show legend Sean D. Tucker, Jack Link’s Jet Waco, female aerobatic superstar Vicky Benzing, Cincinnati’s own Redline Airshows Aerobatic Team, Tuskegee Airmen P-51 Mustang and B-17 Movie Memphis Belle will perform in 2018 as well. Air show officials plan to announce more attractions over the next few weeks.

The Vectren Dayton Air Show announced that the Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 will be on display during the 44th annual show June 23-24. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_SamaritansPurse.jpg The Vectren Dayton Air Show announced that the Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 will be on display during the 44th annual show June 23-24. Contibuted photo