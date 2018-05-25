Huber Heights seeks to fill board vacancies

HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced a vacancy on the City’s Arts and Beautification Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals. Applications will be accepted for both openings until June 1.

Applications can be obtained at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road or from the City of Huber Heights website, www.hhoh.org. (Click on City Council > Boards and Commissions > City of Huber Heights Application for Board/Commission Membership).

Applicants must be a resident and elector of Huber Heights (registered to vote). Boards and commissions advise the City Council on issues important to the City of Huber Heights. Most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

Applications should be sent to the Huber Heights City Council, c/o Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 or to arodgers@hhoh.org.

Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with Huber Heights City Staff and/or the Huber Heights City Council at a time yet to be determined.

Arts and Beautification Commission

The Arts and Beautification Commission is charged with studying and developing a program for the development and encouragement of all forms of art within the City, including the fine arts; performing arts; historical arts and interests in community heritage; folk arts; and cultural arts. The Arts and Beautification Commission will make recommendations to the City Council on the implementation and operation of a City arts program. The Arts and Beautification Commission will also have planning and operational responsibilities related to City-sponsored festivals, events, parades, etc. The Arts and Beautification Commission also is charged with studying and developing proposals and plans for the beautification of the City, making recommendations to the City Planning Commission and City Council for the implementation of proposals and plans and performing other duties as may be assigned by City Council. The Arts and Beautification Commission was established by City Council legislation.

The Arts and Beautification Commission meets once a month on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at the Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Board of Zoning Appeals

The Board of Zoning Appeals hears and determines applications for variances from the provisions of the zoning ordinances and resolutions, in harmony with the intent and purposes of these zoning ordinances and resolutions. The Board of Zoning Appeals also hears and determines appeals from any order, requirement, decision, or determination made by the administrative departments and officers charged with the enforcement and application of the zoning ordinances and resolutions. The Board of Zoning Appeals was created by the City Charter.

The Board of Zoning Appeals meets once a month on the first Wednesday of each month at 7:00 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

City seeks applicants for boards and commissions

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

