16 graduate from LDS Seminary

HUBER HEIGHTS — Seminary graduation exercises were held for sixteen Miami Valley seniors on Sunday, 20 May 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Huber Heights. Over one hundred students attended with their families as they received certificates of attendance or completion for the course of study which was the Book of Mormon.

This year the graduates included Mark Hastriter, Eli Haun, Megan Henry and Sarah Pack from Beavercreek, Gage Dempster, Maryann Wahl and Liliana Yogason from Bellefontaine, Hannah Campbell from Fairborn, Elijah Brown and Stephanie Tullis from Huber Heights, Timothy Alvarez and Logan Trzeciak from Piqua, Samuel Eades and Levi Gardner from Springfield, and Nathan Bain and Sarah Moulton from Xenia.

Mark Skouson, counselor in the Dayton Ohio East Stake presidency, addressed the students and complimented them on how beautiful they are, and reminded them that the Lord looks on the heart. As two of the three graduate speakers shared that classmates had passed away during the year, Skouson advised the students that there is limited time in life to repent. He emphasized that we should do what we know and learn from the scriptures.

Stephanie Tullis, a senior from Huber Heights, spoke on how studying the Book of Mormon has helped her grow spiritually. She felt her growth was gradual but when faced with a difficult trial she recognized how far she had come in relying on the plan of salvation taught in the Book of Mormon. Tullis bore testimony that Heavenly Father loves each of us and there is unshakable truth and comfort in the plan of happiness.

Mark Hastriter, a senior from Beavercreek, shared how to apply or liken the scriptures in the Book of Mormon to our lives. He suggested putting one’s own name and current situation in the verses to personalize the message. He quoted a scripture from 1 Nephi that says the scriptures “might be for our profit and learning.” Another scripture found in the book of Alma instructs us to improve life in this time, don’t procrastinate repentance and become free from the weight of sin. Hastriter said that he has received confirmation by the spirit that the Book of Mormon is true.

Hannah Campbell, a senior from Fairborn, talked about how attending seminary this year has improved her life. She had many challenges during her senior year but attending seminary each day helped her create the spiritual strength she needed to face the world. She felt connected to the Lord and closer to Jesus as she started the day with spiritual learning.

The seminary program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints allows high school students to study the Old Testament, New Testament, Book of Mormon and Church History over the four year course. This year the classes were taught by eleven volunteers from congregations throughout the Miami Valley. Seminary is open to all high school students interested in studying scripture. If interested, contact Peter Stoddard at 801-698-4897

Graduating seniors of the LDS Seminary – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_LDS.jpeg Graduating seniors of the LDS Seminary – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Contributed photo