Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
May 10
Stephanie L. Allen, domestic violence
Anthony G. Bozarth, felony abduction, warrant arrest
Kohl L. Givens, warrant arrest (x4)
Joshua D. Smith, felony breaking and entering
Ashley L. Harper, warrant arrest
Bernard R. Hyland, aggravated menacing, warrant arrest
Devin M. Reno, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Jessica L. Horton, theft by deception
May 11
Wesley L. Lewis, OVI
Brian T. Gee, warrant arrest (x2)
Shannon T. Jackson, warrant arrest
Mark A. Fannin, criminal damaging, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant arrest
Kenneth R. Jarvis, disorderly conduct/intoxication
May 12
Jessica L. Williams, endangering children, drug paraphernalia
Brandon D. Baker, warrant arrest
Marcus Roman, warrant arrest
Bruce E. Cameron, possession of marijuana
May 13
Rickey D. Johnson, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant
LaDiamond J. Fletcher, felony warrant
Courtney F. Cashman, domestic violence, warrant arrest
Anthony J. Foreman, domestic violence
Heather M. Wyncoop, animals running at large, dangerous dogs
May 14
Aaron L. Cox, theft without consent
May 15
Tory J. Dodson, possession of drugs
Isis L. Kendrick, warrant arrest
William L. Nibert, warrant arrest
Jeffery D. Johnson, OVI
Todd C. Leffel, theft
May 16
Kendra L. Wise, theft
Angela R. Warman, felony aggravated burglary
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
