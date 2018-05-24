Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

May 10

Stephanie L. Allen, domestic violence

Anthony G. Bozarth, felony abduction, warrant arrest

Kohl L. Givens, warrant arrest (x4)

Joshua D. Smith, felony breaking and entering

Ashley L. Harper, warrant arrest

Bernard R. Hyland, aggravated menacing, warrant arrest

Devin M. Reno, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Jessica L. Horton, theft by deception

May 11

Wesley L. Lewis, OVI

Brian T. Gee, warrant arrest (x2)

Shannon T. Jackson, warrant arrest

Mark A. Fannin, criminal damaging, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant arrest

Kenneth R. Jarvis, disorderly conduct/intoxication

May 12

Jessica L. Williams, endangering children, drug paraphernalia

Brandon D. Baker, warrant arrest

Marcus Roman, warrant arrest

Bruce E. Cameron, possession of marijuana

May 13

Rickey D. Johnson, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant

LaDiamond J. Fletcher, felony warrant

Courtney F. Cashman, domestic violence, warrant arrest

Anthony J. Foreman, domestic violence

Heather M. Wyncoop, animals running at large, dangerous dogs

May 14

Aaron L. Cox, theft without consent

May 15

Tory J. Dodson, possession of drugs

Isis L. Kendrick, warrant arrest

William L. Nibert, warrant arrest

Jeffery D. Johnson, OVI

Todd C. Leffel, theft

May 16

Kendra L. Wise, theft

Angela R. Warman, felony aggravated burglary

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

