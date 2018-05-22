Clark chosen for Buckeyes Boys State

HUBER HEIGHTS — Josiah Clark, a junior at Wayne High School, has been selected by American Legion Post 568 in Tipp City to participate in the American Legion Buckeyes Boys State, an eight day intensive education program on Ohio Government. During the program, each participant becomes part of the operation of a mythical 51st state local, county, and state government.

Participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties, and responsibilities of of franchised citizen. The training is objective, practical, and non-partisan with students elected to various city, county, and state government positions.

Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band, and recreation. Participants are selected by local American Legion Posts.

American Legion Buckeyes Boys State will be held June 10-17 on the campus of Miami University in Oxford.

