Huber Heights Schools honor retiring staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) is commending teachers and staff retiring from the district this year. As of the May 2018 Board Meeting, eight district employees are retiring with a combined 221 years of service for HHCS.

Four retirees were honored at the May Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Susan Gunnell gave a brief presentation about the retirees in attendance and presented each of them with a certificate and a pin. Gunnell and the retirees also took a picture with the Board of Education at the meeting.

“I would like to congratulate our retirees and thank them for their years of service and dedication to HHCS students,” said Gunnell.

The retirees were able to fondly recall their most memorable moment as an educator. “A student note or visit thanking me for my efforts is always a welcome event. I truly enjoy the process and challenges of teaching,” said Nancy Thompson, who taught for 28 years in the district.

“I have had chance encounters with former students that I have had over my teaching career who thank me for instilling in them the value of an education and the motivation to make positive behavioral choices in life,” says Pam Spears, who served for 12 years in Huber Heights.

The retirees also said they plan to mainly focus on spending time with family and traveling during their retirement. “I plan to enjoy my first grandchild due this November,” said Suzanne Fennell, a 19 year Huber Heights vet. “My husband and I are planning a three week trip to Hawaii next year to celebrate our retirements and 40 years of marriage.”

Beckie Lowman worked in the nutrition department for multiple schools during her 30 years of service. She aptly stated what many retirees plan on doing: “Travel, relax and enjoy!”

The list of the retiring Huber Heights City Schools retirees, with their number of years of service, are:

Marti Garrett – 44 years

Monica Zimmerman – 32 years

Beckie Lowman – 30 years

Lorraine Perna – 30 years

Nancy Thompson – 28 years

Lisa Parker – 26 years

Suzanne Fennell – 19 years

Pam Spears – 12 years

The Huber Heights City Schools recently honored retiring teachers and staff. Pictured left to right are Superintendent Sue Gunnell, Board Member William Harris, Board Member Mark Combs, Board President Mike Miller, Marti Garrett, Board Member Tony Cochran, Pam Spears, Treasurer Gina Helmick, Nancy Thompson, and Board Member Kelly Bledsoe. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_HHCSTeachers.jpg The Huber Heights City Schools recently honored retiring teachers and staff. Pictured left to right are Superintendent Sue Gunnell, Board Member William Harris, Board Member Mark Combs, Board President Mike Miller, Marti Garrett, Board Member Tony Cochran, Pam Spears, Treasurer Gina Helmick, Nancy Thompson, and Board Member Kelly Bledsoe. HHCS photo