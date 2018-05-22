Father of juvenile in Shull Road home invasion found dead

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights and Springfield Police are investigating a home invasion robbery/burglary in the 6500 block of Shull Road that left the homeowner dead in a Springfield Park and two juveniles bound with zip ties.

Cedric Lamar Holt, 34, of Huber Heights, was found dead by Springfield city employees at Virgil Mabra Park around 9 a.m. He was found less than an hour after a 911 call by the mother of one of the juveniles that freed themselves from the home on Shull Avenue.

According to Lt. Matt Dulaney, two juveniles were tied up in the home around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victims reported that two men broke into the home and tied them up. According to the 911 call from one of the victim’s mother, Holt had left the home around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The juveniles were able to free themselves and called police around 8:30 a.m. Neither juvenile was injured although both had marks on their arms and legs from where they were tied up.

“The house is a mess,” the woman said in the 911 call. “They untied themselves and called me.”

Clark County Municipal Court records show that Holt pled guilty to a domestic violence charge earlier this year. A child endangerment charge was dismissed by the court.

A report by WHIO TV said that in 2013 Holt was in the same Springfield park when he was forced into a car at gunpoint.

Springfield and Huber Heights police were at the home on Tuesday gathering evidence. The case is still under investigation.

Huber Heights and Springfield Police are investigating a home invasion on Shull Road in Huber Heights that left two juveniles bound with zip ties and the father of one of the juveniles dead in a Springfield Park. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_HomeInvasion-1.jpg Huber Heights and Springfield Police are investigating a home invasion on Shull Road in Huber Heights that left two juveniles bound with zip ties and the father of one of the juveniles dead in a Springfield Park. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Holt.jpg Springfield Police photo

Huber Heights and Springfield Police are investigating burglary and homicide

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.