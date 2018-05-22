Huber Heights man indicted after standoff

DAYTON — A Huber Heights man has been indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on multiple charges related to a standoff on Highbury Road on May 12.

Bruce E. Cameron, 47, of Huber Heights, was indicted on one count of abduction (restrain) with a three year firearm specification, one count of violating a protection order, and one count of aggravated menacing.

Cameron is in the Montgomery County Jail with bond set at $50,000 million

According to Huber Heights Lt. Matt Dulaney, police were dispatched to Highbury Road on a domestic violence call. The victim indicated that her live-in boyfriend had threatened her with a handgun and had not allowed her to leave or call the police for nearly two hours.

After she was able to call police, she told police that Cameron had threatened to shoot any police that came to the residence and that he had a shotgun or rifle in addition to the handgun he had threatened her with.

Cameron refused to come out after speaking with officers and being told he was under arrest.

SWAT team members from Huber Heights, Fairborn, Vandalia, and Beavercreek were activated as negotiators talked with Cameron by phone. After a nearly four hour standoff, exited the home and was taken into custody.

