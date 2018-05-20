Wayne seniors hold College Signing Day

Dozens of Wayne High School seniors participated in Wayne’s College Signing Day event last week. Students were encouraged to wear an article of clothing from the college they will be attending in the fall. Congratulations and good luck to all Warriors who are furthering their academic careers.

