Posted on by

Wayne seniors hold College Signing Day


Dozens of Wayne High School seniors participated in Wayne’s College Signing Day event last week. Students were encouraged to wear an article of clothing from the college they will be attending in the fall. Congratulations and good luck to all Warriors who are furthering their academic careers.

Dozens of Wayne High School seniors participated in Wayne’s College Signing Day event last week. Students were encouraged to wear an article of clothing from the college they will be attending in the fall. Congratulations and good luck to all Warriors who are furthering their academic careers.


HHCS photo

Dozens of Wayne High School seniors participated in Wayne’s College Signing Day event last week. Students were encouraged to wear an article of clothing from the college they will be attending in the fall. Congratulations and good luck to all Warriors who are furthering their academic careers.

Dozens of Wayne High School seniors participated in Wayne’s College Signing Day event last week. Students were encouraged to wear an article of clothing from the college they will be attending in the fall. Congratulations and good luck to all Warriors who are furthering their academic careers.
http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_WayneColleg.jpegDozens of Wayne High School seniors participated in Wayne’s College Signing Day event last week. Students were encouraged to wear an article of clothing from the college they will be attending in the fall. Congratulations and good luck to all Warriors who are furthering their academic careers. HHCS photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU