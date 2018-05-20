HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of May 21-25:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, May 21
Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk
Tuesday, May 22
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, May 23
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, May 24
Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, May 25
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, May 21
Pizza bites, salad, juice, milk/carrots
Tuesday, May 22
Quesadilla, black beans, fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, May 23
Chocolate chip french toast, sausage, hash brown, fruit, milk/celery
Thursday, May 24
Bosco pizza sticks, green beans, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Friday, May 25
Cheeseburger, waffle fries, fruit, milk/cucumbers
High School Lunch menu
Monday, May 21
BBQ Chicken sandwich, pizza, corn, carrots
Tuesday, May 22
Chocolate chip french toast, ham & cheese bagel, hash browns, broccoli
Wednesday, May 23
Buffalo style drumstick, pulled pork, mashed potatoes, cucumbers
Thursday, May 24
Spicy chicken tenders, cheeseburger, baked beans, grape tomatoes
Friday, May 25
Bosco pizza sticks, spicy chicken, waffle fries, celery
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU