HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of May 21-25:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, May 21

Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk

Tuesday, May 22

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, May 23

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, May 24

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, May 25

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, May 21

Pizza bites, salad, juice, milk/carrots

Tuesday, May 22

Quesadilla, black beans, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, May 23

Chocolate chip french toast, sausage, hash brown, fruit, milk/celery

Thursday, May 24

Bosco pizza sticks, green beans, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

Friday, May 25

Cheeseburger, waffle fries, fruit, milk/cucumbers

High School Lunch menu

Monday, May 21

BBQ Chicken sandwich, pizza, corn, carrots

Tuesday, May 22

Chocolate chip french toast, ham & cheese bagel, hash browns, broccoli

Wednesday, May 23

Buffalo style drumstick, pulled pork, mashed potatoes, cucumbers

Thursday, May 24

Spicy chicken tenders, cheeseburger, baked beans, grape tomatoes

Friday, May 25

Bosco pizza sticks, spicy chicken, waffle fries, celery

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.