MVCTC students build XtremeBots

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Junior Robotics and Automation program created battle robots in class to compete in the XtremeBots Combat Robotics Tournament at the ThunderDome on April 20-21, 2018, in Dayton.

There were 50 teams present at the competition and two MVCTC teams brought home trophies.

That Better Team won first place and People’s Choice Award

Bot: Jim

Caden Vance (Valley View)

Jordan Green (Valley View)

Cade Carter (Eaton)

Kane Greiner (Tipp City)

The Goonies won Best Engineered and Best Sportsmanship

Bot: Sloth

Kaylee Brandt (Valley View)

Caleb Bergen (Northmont)

Jonathan Kitchens (West Carrollton)

Alec Dickenson (Huber Heights)

Cole Good (Franklin Monroe)

Team NOASOA

Bot: Warhead

Jake Meeker (Miamisburg)

Tyler Dishman (Ansonia)

Carsten Benge (Tipp City)

Nicholas Gibbons (West Carrollton)

Jacob Szilagyi (Milton-Union)

The Transformers



Bot name: Ironhide



Amber Cook (Milton-Union)



Soullen Grier (Huber Heights)



Ceirek Daniels (Mississinawa Valley)



Baily Garber (Tri-County North)



Owen Lewis (Milton-Union)



