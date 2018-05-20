Meet a penguin at the library

HUBER HEIGHTS — A very special guest visits two Dayton Metro Library locations on Saturday, May 26. A live African penguin will greet the public at 1:00 p.m. at the Main Library, 215 E. Third Street in Dayton, and at 3:00 p.m. at the Huber Heights Branch, 6160 Chambersburg Road. Both programs are free and geared toward children, although all ages are welcome.

Children will learn about penguins in the wild, where and how they live, and the importance of conservation efforts. The penguin comes to the Library from the Newport Aquarium through the Wave Foundation.

“Kids will be able to actually meet the animal and ask its handler questions,” said Jacki Fulwood, Youth Services Manager at the Main Library. “It’s a much more in-depth and up-close experience than they would get when visiting the aquarium.”

Although the programs are free, advance registration is required for the event at the Main Library. Visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2556 for more information.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_LibraryLogoCMYK.jpg