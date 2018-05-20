Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
May 3
Anytrea D. Clark, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrants (2)
Aaron L. Cox, warrant arrest (5)
Aaron L. Cox, warrant arrest, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, making false alarms
May 4
Robin E. Coleman, drug paraphernalia
Austin J. Truly, domestic violence
Dillon J. Truly, domestic violence
Mack R. Dorsey, domestic violence
Dalaun Deonjanae-Alicia Darden, theft
Macie L. Riegle, warrant arrest (2)
May 5
Orlando J. Lopez-Pagan, assault
Donald L. Littler, domestic violence
Megan A. Miller, warrant arrest
May 6
Benjamin D. Fox, OVI
Dwight D. Combs, theft
Timothy K. Conklin, domestic violence
Derrick E. Hardy, warrant arrest
May 7
James B. Smith, disorderly conduct/fighting
May 8
Tiffany N. Wessler, possession of drug abuse instruments, prostitution
Alexander L. Wetzel, possession of drug abuse instruments
Andrew M. Slyder, theft
Donald R. Baldridge, animals running at large, dangerous dogs
Robert Boykin, theft, criminal trespass, criminal damaging/endangering, resisting arrest
May 9
Larry D. Jenkins, felony warrants (2), misdemeanor warrants (3)
Matthew C. Sprinkle, warrant arrest
William HL Hanneman, warrant arrest (2)
Alyshia N. Rindler, theft, warrant arrest
