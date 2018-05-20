Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

May 3

Anytrea D. Clark, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrants (2)

Aaron L. Cox, warrant arrest (5)

Aaron L. Cox, warrant arrest, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, making false alarms

May 4

Robin E. Coleman, drug paraphernalia

Austin J. Truly, domestic violence

Dillon J. Truly, domestic violence

Mack R. Dorsey, domestic violence

Dalaun Deonjanae-Alicia Darden, theft

Macie L. Riegle, warrant arrest (2)

May 5

Orlando J. Lopez-Pagan, assault

Donald L. Littler, domestic violence

Megan A. Miller, warrant arrest

May 6

Benjamin D. Fox, OVI

Dwight D. Combs, theft

Timothy K. Conklin, domestic violence

Derrick E. Hardy, warrant arrest

May 7

James B. Smith, disorderly conduct/fighting

May 8

Tiffany N. Wessler, possession of drug abuse instruments, prostitution

Alexander L. Wetzel, possession of drug abuse instruments

Andrew M. Slyder, theft

Donald R. Baldridge, animals running at large, dangerous dogs

Robert Boykin, theft, criminal trespass, criminal damaging/endangering, resisting arrest

May 9

Larry D. Jenkins, felony warrants (2), misdemeanor warrants (3)

Matthew C. Sprinkle, warrant arrest

William HL Hanneman, warrant arrest (2)

Alyshia N. Rindler, theft, warrant arrest

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_police-logo-2.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.