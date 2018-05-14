Weisenborn students excel at State Science Day

COLUMBUS — Nine Huber Heights City School students competed on Saturday, May 12 at Ohio State University in the State Science Day. Five of these nine students attend Weisenborn Junior High School – Miguel Abeldano (8th grade, Superior rating); Raelee Lance (8th grade, Superior rating); Emma Mainord (7th grade, Superior rating); Jenna Roberts (8th grade, Superior rating); and James Zbinden (7th grade, Excellent rating).

Along with earning their own ratings and special awards, the five students from Weisenborn Junior High collectively won the prestigious Harold C. Shaw Outstanding School Award. This award reflects a ratio of students participating in State Science Day and Superior ratings earned. Congratulations to these Weisenborn students!

Pictured left to right are Weisenborn Junior High Students who competed at the State Science Day at Ohio State University: Jenna Roberts, Emma Mainord, Raelee Lance, Miguel Abeldano, and James Zbinden. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_WeisenbornScience.jpg Pictured left to right are Weisenborn Junior High Students who competed at the State Science Day at Ohio State University: Jenna Roberts, Emma Mainord, Raelee Lance, Miguel Abeldano, and James Zbinden. HHCS Photo