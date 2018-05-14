Man in Huber Heights standoff faces judge

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man is in the Montgomery County Jail with bond set at $50,000 million after a standoff involving Huber Heights Police and the Regional Emergency Response Team (SWAT) on Saturday.

Bruce Elliot Cameron, 47, was arraigned on Monday by Judge James Hensley in the Eastern Division of Montgomery County Municipal Court on charges of felony domestic violence, abduction, and violating a protection order. Cameron entered not guilty pleas on all charges.

According to Huber Heights Lt. Matt Dulaney, police were dispatched to Highbury Road on a domestic violence call. The victim indicated that her live-in boyfriend had threatened her with a handgun and had not allowed her to leave or call the police for nearly two hours.

After she was able to call police, she told police that Cameron had threatened to shoot any police that came to the residence and that he had a shotgun or rifle in addition to the handgun he had threatened her with.

Cameron refused to come out after speaking with officers and being told he was under arrest.

SWAT team members from Huber Heights, Fairborn, Vandalia, and Beavercreek were activated as negotiators talked with Cameron by phone. After a nearly four hour standoff, exited the home and was taken into custody.

