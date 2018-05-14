B-52 heavy bomber added to Air Show static display

DAYTON — The Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger announced today the massive U.S. Air Force B-52 heavy bomber will be on ground display at the 2018 show. Also, deep discount tickets will go on sale today at all area Dayton and Cincinnati Kroger stores.

The 44th annual show, a premier summer event in the Miami Valley region, will take off on June 23-24 at the Dayton International Airport. The U.S. Blue Angels will headline this year’s show joined by nine other top flying attractions.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is America’s long-range, strategic bomber. It has been operated by the United States Air Force since the 1950’s making it one of the longest serving aircraft in the Air Force. The bomber is capable of carrying up to 70,000 pounds of weapons and has a typical combat range of more than 8,800 miles without aerial refueling. A veteran of several wars, the B-52 has dropped only conventional munitions in combat. The B-52’s official name Stratofortress is rarely used; informally, the aircraft has become commonly referred to as BUFF, which stands for “Big, Ugly Fat Fellow”.

The B-52 will travel to Dayton from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. The 2nd BW Operations Group is the oldest bomb group of the Air Force. The B-52 will be on ground display both Saturday and Sunday. It hasn’t been at the show since 2010 and promises to be a big hit with spectators.

Show officials also announced discount general admission tickets go on sale today at all Dayton and Cincinnati area Kroger stores, the exclusive advance ticket outlet for the Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger. Patrons will enjoy a $7 savings for adult and $3 savings for senior citizen and child tickets off gate prices when purchased at Kroger. This means that advance adult tickets are available for $18 while senior citizen and child advance tickets are $13 at Kroger.

“The addition of the B-52 bomber is great news for the 2018 show,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “The BUFF will be a HUGE hit with spectators and adds to an already impressive show lineup. The show is also pleased to have a partner like Kroger that provides savings on general admission tickets making the show affordable to all.”

The U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress heavy bomber has been added to the lineup for the Vectren Dayton Air Show June 23-24, 2018 at the Dayton International Airport. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_B52.jpg The U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress heavy bomber has been added to the lineup for the Vectren Dayton Air Show June 23-24, 2018 at the Dayton International Airport. U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong

Discount tickets go on sale today