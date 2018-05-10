Local residents compete at Heartland Ritual Competition

CHICAGO — The Ralph H. McMillian Chapter, Order of DeMolay, including Josiah Clark and Jared Ryan from Huber Heights, competed at the Heartland Ritual Competition held in northwest Chicago April 21, 2018. The event had over 100 participants from five different states including Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

The Ralph H. McMillan Chapter located in Xenia, Ohio was awarded numerous individual and team awards. One highlight was a first place trophy in the Team Preceptor Corps.

DeMolay is an international fraternal organization for young men between the age of 12 and 21 which builds leadership skills, shapes character, and creates lasting friendships.

The Ralph H. McMillian Chapter, Order of DeMolay, including Josiah Clark and Jared Ryan from Huber Heights, competed at the Heartland Ritual Competition held in northwest Chicago April 21, 2018. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_RHM-Team-Pic.jpg The Ralph H. McMillian Chapter, Order of DeMolay, including Josiah Clark and Jared Ryan from Huber Heights, competed at the Heartland Ritual Competition held in northwest Chicago April 21, 2018. Contributed photo