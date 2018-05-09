Flying hospital to be on display at air show

DAYTON — The Vectren Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger as announced the addition of a one-of-a-kind aircraft to the show’s static display of aircraft.

The Orbis International MD-10 Flying Eye Hospital will be a unique addition, quite unlike any other aircraft on display. It is a state-of-the art teaching facility that includes an operating room, classroom, and a recovery room for patients. The Flying Eye Hospital travels throughout the world to mentor, train and inspire local teams to fight blindness in their own communities.

Orbis International is a non-profit organization that brings people together to fight avoidable blindness.

The Orbis MD-10 will travel to Dayton from Barbados. Spectators at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show will be able to board and tour the aircraft while it’s on static display both Saturday and Sunday.

“What an unbelievable addition to the 2018 show,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees. “We are so pleased to bring this unique aircraft to Dayton that travels the world sharing knowledge and developing skills with the communities that need it most.”

The 44th annual air show, set for June 23-24 at the Dayton International Airport, will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Also featured will be Sean D. Tucker performing his final solo aerobatic performance, a Tuskegee Airmen P-51 Mustang, and the B-17 Movie Memphis Belle.

Discount general admission tickets go on sale at Kroger stores beginning Monday, May 14.

