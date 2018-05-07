Wayne students to perform on Oldies 97.3

HUBER HEIGHTS — A group of Huber Heights students are going back in time; back before the Internet, even before the advent of television, when they reenact the short story The Most Dangerous Game live from the Performing Arts Center at Wayne High School, Monday, May 14 at 7pm.

The catch? They’re going to do it live on the radio, just like the good ‘ol days.

The play will be done by the Wayne High School Thespian Troupe 112, under the direction of drama teacher Christy Barker, and will be carried live on WSWO-LP, Oldies 97.3, a low-power, community radio station, based in Huber Heights.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for years,” admits Tony Peters, Program Director for the station. “I’ve always loved the ‘theater of the mind’ aspect of the old radio dramas.”

“The Most Dangerous Game” story was written by Richard Connell, and should be a familiar one to listeners. It’s been adapted many times for TV and movies, and even was the basis for The Hunger Games.

If the performance is successful, Peters hopes this could be a regular event. “What a great way to show kids how we used to get our entertainment many years ago,” he said.

WSWO-LP, Oldies 97.3 is a non-commercial, low-power radio station licensed to the city of Huber Heights, playing oldies music from the 1950’s-1970’s. The station also broadcasts Wayne High School sporting events and community announcements.

The broadcast can be heard Monday, May 14 at 7 p.m. live on 97.3 FM or by streaming from their website, www.daytonoldies.org

Students will reenact short story The Most Dangerous Game