HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of May 7-11:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, May 7

Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk

Tuesday, May 8

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, May 9

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, May 10

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, May 11

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, May 7

Walking taco, refried beans, juice, milk/shredded lettuce

Tuesday, May 8

Chicken & Waffles, hashbrown, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, May 9

Rib B Que, Oven fries, fruit, milk/cucumbers

Thursday, May 10

Drumstick, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/carrots

Friday, May 11

Pepperoni Pizza, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, May 7

Walking taco, refried beans, juice, milk/shredded lettuce

Tuesday, May 8

Chicken & Waffles, hashbrown, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, May 9

Spicy tenders, oven fries, fruit, milk/cucumbers

Thursday, May 10

Drumstick, mashed potatoes/gravy, fruit/dinner roll, milk/carrots

Friday, May 11

Pepperoni Pizza, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

High School Lunch menu

Monday, May 7

Honey sriracha boneless wings, warrior burger, green beans, celery

Tuesday, May 8

Chicago beef sub, pizza bites, waffle fries, broccoli

Wednesday, May 9

Chicken fajitas, spicy chicken, black beans, cucumbers

Thursday, May 10

Deluxe chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, broccoli and cheese, carrots

Friday, May 11

Chicken & waffles, chicken patty, tater tots, grape tomatoes

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.