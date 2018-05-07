HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of May 7-11:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, May 7
Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk
Tuesday, May 8
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, May 9
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, May 10
Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, May 11
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, May 7
Walking taco, refried beans, juice, milk/shredded lettuce
Tuesday, May 8
Chicken & Waffles, hashbrown, fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, May 9
Rib B Que, Oven fries, fruit, milk/cucumbers
Thursday, May 10
Drumstick, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/carrots
Friday, May 11
Pepperoni Pizza, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, May 7
Walking taco, refried beans, juice, milk/shredded lettuce
Tuesday, May 8
Chicken & Waffles, hashbrown, fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, May 9
Spicy tenders, oven fries, fruit, milk/cucumbers
Thursday, May 10
Drumstick, mashed potatoes/gravy, fruit/dinner roll, milk/carrots
Friday, May 11
Pepperoni Pizza, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
High School Lunch menu
Monday, May 7
Honey sriracha boneless wings, warrior burger, green beans, celery
Tuesday, May 8
Chicago beef sub, pizza bites, waffle fries, broccoli
Wednesday, May 9
Chicken fajitas, spicy chicken, black beans, cucumbers
Thursday, May 10
Deluxe chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, broccoli and cheese, carrots
Friday, May 11
Chicken & waffles, chicken patty, tater tots, grape tomatoes
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.
