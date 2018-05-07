Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
April 19
Joanna M. Cain, warrant arrest
Joseph L. Cboins, warrant arrest
Mitchell L. Rue, felony warrant arrest
Kayce E. Hummel, theft without consent
Devyn P. Dixon, felony carrying concealed weapon
April 20
William E. Jenkins, theft without consent
April 21
Devan A. Cheadle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Dameon M. Windsor, domestic violence, aggravated menacing
Stanton C. Long, vicious animals
Patrick P. Lesley, theft
April 22
Justin T. Dillon, domestic violence
Mustafa J. Mohammad, underage alcohol offense
Jessica L. Williams, possession of marijuana
Leah D. Cooper, warrant arrest
April 23
Delve A. Givens, endangering children
Justiena M. Dalrymple, drug paraphernalia
April 24
Sean M. Disher, theft, falsification
Joshua M. Wilson, theft
April 25
Charles A. Robinson, criminal trespass
Jason D. Barga, falsification
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
