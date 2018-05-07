Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

April 19

Joanna M. Cain, warrant arrest

Joseph L. Cboins, warrant arrest

Mitchell L. Rue, felony warrant arrest

Kayce E. Hummel, theft without consent

Devyn P. Dixon, felony carrying concealed weapon

April 20

William E. Jenkins, theft without consent

April 21

Devan A. Cheadle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Dameon M. Windsor, domestic violence, aggravated menacing

Stanton C. Long, vicious animals

Patrick P. Lesley, theft

April 22

Justin T. Dillon, domestic violence

Mustafa J. Mohammad, underage alcohol offense

Jessica L. Williams, possession of marijuana

Leah D. Cooper, warrant arrest

April 23

Delve A. Givens, endangering children

Justiena M. Dalrymple, drug paraphernalia

April 24

Sean M. Disher, theft, falsification

Joshua M. Wilson, theft

April 25

Charles A. Robinson, criminal trespass

Jason D. Barga, falsification

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

