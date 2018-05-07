Community Calendar

Princess for a Day

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne High School Interact Club is once again sponsoring Princess for a Day for girls ages 4 to 13 to support the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The fundraiser is Saturday,

May 12, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Wayne High School Performing Arts Center (Auditorium). For the minimal fee of $15 the young ladies will be pampered like princesses and have their nails, hair, and make-up done, receive a tiara, and walk the red carpet with a prince. There will also be snacks and coloring. All proceeds go to St. Jude’s.

Dog Park Committee meeting rescheduled

HUBER HEIGHTS — The meeting of the Huber Heights City Dog Park Committee previously scheduled for Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 6 p.m. has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Huber Heights City Council meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council has scheduled a regular meeting for Monday, May 14 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

HUBER HIEGHTS — The Knights of Columbus #4424 is hosting a Fish Fry the third Friday of each month from September thru May. The last one is Friday, May 18, 2018 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage, Hot Dogs and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including French Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; and under 5 Free. $38 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. All are welcome.

Strength Within Parents Support Team

HUBER HEIGHTS — Parents are the experts about their own children. Through the challenges and rewarding experiences, we as a team will find the strength within us to conquer. When there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. Join me, we will meet at Sinclair Community College – Huber Heights Learning Center- 7301 Shull Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424 (Please see front desk for room location).The cost is free, Pre-Registration is requested and appreciated. For further information and registration please contact Lea Wilcox, Founder (937) 856-7057. The final meeting for 2018 is May 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Together we will Connect, Share, Inspire, Network and have Fun!!

Cancer Companions

HUBER HEIGHTS – Are you are someone you know is suffering from the chaos of cancer? Do you feel alone during your journey? If so, Cancer Companions is here for you. Cancer Companions is a program that provides moral and spiritual support to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, family members, and friends. This program is designed to help those affected by cancer see God throughout their journey. To register or gain additional information contact Pastor Latoya at 937.236.5970 or latoyawsulphurgrove.org.

Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church serves the purpose of standing alongside to support those who have encountered an indirect or significant loss in their lives. This ministry focuses on caring, loving, and encouraging each person through their grief journey. We have group meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.

The Grief Ministry team will be hosting the afternoon (1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) grief sessions at the YMCA in Huber Heights. The evening (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) sessions will remain at the church.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Calendar.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.