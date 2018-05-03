Meng’s has impressive competition season

HUBER HEIGHTS — In April, Meng’s Martial Arts International, headquartered in Huber Heights, posted some impressive results from our competitive fighters.

The month started with Sifu Vincent Meng’s impressive performance at the 2018 Taekwondo National Collegiate Games in Washington, DC. Representing the University of Dayton in Ohio, Vincent is a graduate of Sinclair Community College. He won first in the Men’s Black Belt Division, 138 lb weight class. Sifu Vincent Meng is currently the only active fighter who has won a national title in four combat sports: Taekwondo, Sanda, Leitai, and Wing Chun.

Later in the month, Meng’s Martial Arts sent a total of six competitors to the United States of America Wushu-Kungfu Federation Nationals and World Team Trials. Three competitors were from the Meng’s Martial Arts World Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio: Sifu Vincent Meng, Spencer Meng, and Derikson Meng. Three competitors were from the Houston (Katy), Texas Branch School: Sifu Brad Ryan, Tyler Wallace, and Jonathan Rife.

Team Results

Sifu Vincent took first in Wing Chun Advanced Forms and first in Lightweight Sanda (Chinese full-contact fighting). Sifu Vincent was also the 2017 World Champion in Wing Chun Forms, which took place in China.

Spencer Meng took first in the Youth 12-14 Middleweight Sanda Division.

Derikson Meng took second in Youth 12-14 Lightweight Sanda Division.

Sifu Brad took first in Senior Men’s Wing Chun forms as well as first in Southern Style Weapons.

Tyler won first in the Intermediate Division, performing Chum Kiu. Jonathan won second in the same division. The Wing Chun forms division was very competitive, and Tyler and Jonathan ended up competing against each other.

Sanda and Leitai are two different forms of Chinese full-contact fighting on a raised platform. The rules allow for kicks, strikes, clinches, knees, elbows, takedowns, throws, and forcing opponents off the raised platform.

Meng’s Martial Arts continues to produce competitors at the national and international level for the past 31 years, and this event marks the first time Grand Master Meng’s three sons all placed at the National level in the same tournament.

Competitors from Mengs Martial Arts International in Huber Heights had an impressive competition season. Pictured left to right are Benny Meng, Spencer Meng, Derikson Meng Vincent Meng, and Sunmi Meng. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Mengs1.jpg Competitors from Mengs Martial Arts International in Huber Heights had an impressive competition season. Pictured left to right are Benny Meng, Spencer Meng, Derikson Meng Vincent Meng, and Sunmi Meng. Contributed photo